Boab Metals Begins Trading on U.S. OTCQB Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boab Metals Ltd ( (AU:BML) ) has provided an update.

Boab Metals Limited has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker code ‘BMLQF’, aiming to enhance market awareness and expand its international shareholder base. This move provides U.S.-based investors with improved accessibility to trade in Boab shares, supporting the company’s broader strategy while maintaining its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BML) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Boab Metals Ltd stock, see the AU:BML Stock Forecast page.

More about Boab Metals Ltd

Boab Metals Limited is a Western Australian exploration and development company focused on the Sorby Hills Project, located 50km from Kununurra in the East Kimberley. The company owns a 75% interest in the project, with the remaining 25% held by Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co. Ltd. Boab has an option to acquire the remaining interest upon reaching a Final Investment Decision.

Average Trading Volume: 1,996,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$118.2M

Find detailed analytics on BML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue