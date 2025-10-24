Boab Metals Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Boab Metals Ltd ( (AU:BML) ).

Boab Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, at the Australian Institute of Company Directors in Perth. The meeting will address the company’s annual report and consider resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Gary Comb. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with eligibility determined by registration as of November 21, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BML) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 1,996,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$118.2M

