Boab Metals Advances Sorby Hills Project with Key Approvals and Funding

An announcement from Boab Metals Ltd ( (AU:BML) ) is now available.

Boab Metals Limited has made significant progress in advancing its Sorby Hills Project, receiving crucial environmental approval and appointing Russell Taylor as the Project Director. The company has also announced a A$50 million capital raising to fund early works and the acquisition of the remaining interest in the project. With the commencement of early works, Boab is transitioning from planning to physical construction, aiming for a final investment decision by the end of 2025. The project’s financial outlook is bolstered by a favorable increase in silver prices, enhancing its free cash flow potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BML) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Boab Metals Ltd

Boab Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the development of its flagship Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The project is strategically positioned with access to existing infrastructure for transporting concentrate to port facilities, and it comprises a substantial mineral resource with significant lead and silver reserves.

Average Trading Volume: 2,022,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$109.4M



