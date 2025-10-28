BMV Reports Revenue Growth Amid Rising Expenses in Q3 2025

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV Class A ( (BOMXF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV Class A presented to its investors.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV Class A, commonly known as BMV, operates as the primary stock exchange in Mexico, offering a platform for trading equities, derivatives, and other financial instruments. In the third quarter of 2025, BMV reported a 4% increase in revenue to 1,102 million pesos, driven by higher sales from information services and increased custody of securities. However, expenses rose by 8% due to personnel costs and technological updates, leading to a 4% decrease in net income to 393 million pesos. Key financial metrics showed a 2% rise in EBITDA with a margin of 57%, while operating income grew by 1%. The derivatives segment saw a significant increase in trading activity, particularly in Dollar Futures, contributing to a 31% revenue growth for MexDer. Despite these gains, the OTC trading revenue declined by 6%, impacted by currency fluctuations and reduced activity in Chile. Looking forward, BMV remains focused on enhancing its technological infrastructure and expanding its market services, aiming for continued growth amidst a dynamic economic environment.

