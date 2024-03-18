BMR Bolsters Funding for Copper Production

Battery Mineral Resources Corp (TSE:BMR) has released an update.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. achieved significant funding milestones in 2023, enhancing its financial position for the Punitaqui copper project in Chile without diluting equity. The company secured a bridge loan increase, a promissory note, and funds through a private placement offering, directing these resources towards restarting copper concentrate production. These strategic financial moves have positioned BMR for a promising 2024, focusing on operational readiness and production.

