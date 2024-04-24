BMO Announces Redemption of Preferred Shares

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) has released an update.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has announced its plan to redeem its Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 46, which are classified as Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC). Investors and stakeholders can access further details on the National Storage Mechanism website and additional documents through the London Stock Exchange link provided in the announcement. For more information, BMO has made available a press release on their official website and through the SEDAR system.

