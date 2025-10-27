BMG Resources Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BMG Resources Limited ( (AU:BMG) ) has provided an announcement.

BMG Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Perth. Shareholders have been informed of the meeting details and the process for proxy voting, emphasizing the importance of reviewing the Notice of Meeting. The company is facilitating electronic and postal options for proxy submissions, ensuring shareholder participation even if they cannot attend in person.

BMG Resources Limited is a company operating in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company is engaged in identifying and advancing high-quality mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on gold and other precious metals.

