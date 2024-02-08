BM Technologies Announces CFO Transition and New Appointment

BM Technologies (BMTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

BM Technologies, Inc. is undergoing a major shift in its financial leadership, with James Dullinger stepping down as CFO on March 31, 2024, after mutual agreement to not renew his contract. Ajay Asija, with over 25 years in the financial and FinTech sectors, is set to take over on April 1, 2024. Asija’s appointment comes with a compensation package that includes a base salary, potential bonuses, severance provisions, and a mix of time and performance-based stock units. This strategic move aims to leverage Asija’s extensive experience to guide the company’s financial future.

For further insights into BMTX corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.