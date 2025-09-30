BluMetric Environmental Inc. Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BluMetric Environmental ( (TSE:BLM) ) has provided an update.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. has appointed Stephan May to its Board of Directors, effective September 29, 2025. May brings extensive experience in board governance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial strategy, which is expected to enhance BluMetric’s commitment to disciplined growth and long-term shareholder value. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to advance the company’s objectives in corporate developments and capital markets, potentially strengthening its position in the environmental consulting industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BLM) stock is a Hold with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BluMetric Environmental stock, see the TSE:BLM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BLM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BLM is a Neutral.

BluMetric Environmental’s overall score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows revenue growth but significant profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation is negatively impacted by the lack of profitability and dividend yield.

More about BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. The company designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. With over 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, BluMetric serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric has over 50 years of history in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 88,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$46.09M

