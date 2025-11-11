Bluglass Limited Updates Security Consolidation Amid AGM Date Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Bluglass ( (AU:BLG) ) has provided an announcement.

Bluglass Limited has announced an update regarding the consolidation or split of its securities, including ordinary shares and various options, due to a change in the date of its Annual General Meeting to November 24, 2025. This update may affect the company’s stock structure and could have implications for its stakeholders, potentially impacting market perception and investor decisions.

More about Bluglass

Bluglass Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on semiconductor and optoelectronic products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the field of gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which is used in a variety of applications including lighting, displays, and power electronics.

YTD Price Performance: -54.17%

Average Trading Volume: 3,121,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.76M

For an in-depth examination of BLG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue