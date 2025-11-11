BluGlass Announces Updated Timetable for Share Consolidation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Bluglass ( (AU:BLG) ) is now available.

BluGlass Limited has announced an updated indicative timetable for its proposed share consolidation, which aims to create a more effective capital structure. The consolidation is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 24 November 2025. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially enhancing its market positioning and providing benefits to stakeholders.

BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) is a leading supplier of GaN laser diode products to the global photonics industry, focusing on industrial, defence, bio-medical, and scientific markets. The company operates in Australia and the US, offering custom laser diode development and manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary RPCVD technology to create advanced laser solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -54.17%

Average Trading Volume: 3,121,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$28.76M

