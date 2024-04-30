Bluescope Continues Share Buy-Back Momentum

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

Bluescope Steel Limited has provided an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, disclosing the acquisition of an additional 100,000 ordinary shares. This latest transaction continues the company’s systematic repurchase, which has already seen a total of 61,451,391 shares bought back to date. The information, pertinent to investors monitoring the company’s capital management strategies, was released on April 30, 2024.

