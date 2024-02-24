Bluerock Homes Issues C-LTIP Units for Q4 Management Fees

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. Class A (BHM) has released an update.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has opted to pay its management fees and reimbursable expenses for Q4 2023 entirely in C-LTIP Units, in lieu of cash, to its Manager and certain executives. This move, approved by the company’s board, including independent directors, aligns executive interests with shareholder value. The C-LTIP Units, which are fully vested upon issuance, offer the potential to convert to partnership interest units and can eventually be exchanged for Class A Common Stock, further tying compensation to the company’s performance.

