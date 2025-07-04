BlueNord Reports June 2025 Production Figures Amid Ongoing Optimizations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Norwegian Energy Company ASA ( (GB:0HTF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BlueNord ASA reported preliminary production figures for June 2025, with a total output of 41.0 mboepd net. The Dan, Gorm, and Halfdan hubs contributed 21.5 mboepd, with maintenance affecting efficiency at Dan and Gorm. The Tyra hub produced 19.5 mboepd, with production ramp-up ongoing and nearing completion of well commissioning. These developments indicate ongoing operational adjustments and potential for increased production efficiency.

BlueNord ASA is a European oil and gas company focused on producing and developing energy resources, with activities supporting the energy transition. The company holds a 36.8% interest in the Danish Underground Consortium, which manages oil and gas production in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BNOR’.

Average Trading Volume: 43,882

Current Market Cap: NOK13.28B

