BlueNord ASA Restores Tyra II Production Capacity

Norwegian Energy Company ASA just unveiled an announcement.

BlueNord ASA announced the successful delivery and ongoing installation of replacement parts for Tyra II’s electrical high-voltage system, which had temporarily impacted production. The company expects full technical capacity to be restored by next week, allowing for a continuation of the production ramp-up, potentially stabilizing operations and reassuring stakeholders about its operational resilience.

More about Norwegian Energy Company ASA

BlueNord ASA is a European oil and gas company focused on producing and developing energy resources, with a significant role in the energy transition. The company holds a 36.8% interest in the Danish Underground Consortium, which manages oil and gas production in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BNOR’.

YTD Price Performance: -8.27%

Average Trading Volume: 1,199

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: NOK16.03B

