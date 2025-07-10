BlueNord ASA Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Significant Tyra Hub Contributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Norwegian Energy Company ASA ( (GB:0HTF) ) just unveiled an update.

BlueNord ASA reported strong financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, driven by robust base production and significant contributions from the Tyra hub. The company achieved a net hydrocarbon production of 37.8 mboe/d and revenues of USD 260 million, marking a 52% increase quarter-on-quarter. The Tyra hub’s ramp-up has been pivotal, contributing to a 90% increase in production and enhancing profitability and cash flow. BlueNord has declared a cash dividend of USD 49 million for Q2 2025 and plans a share buyback program, reflecting its strategy to maximize cash flow and return value to shareholders. The successful refinancing of the BNOR15 bond with a USD 300 million hybrid bond issue further strengthens its financial position by eliminating potential equity dilution.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0HTF) stock is a Buy with a NOK681.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Norwegian Energy Company ASA stock, see the GB:0HTF Stock Forecast page.

More about Norwegian Energy Company ASA

BlueNord ASA is a European oil and gas company focused on producing and developing energy resources, with activities supporting the energy transition. It operates primarily in the Danish North Sea with a significant stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BNOR’.

Average Trading Volume: 43,211

Current Market Cap: NOK13.59B

See more data about 0HTF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue