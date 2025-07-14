BlueNord ASA Launches USD 50 Million Share Repurchase Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Norwegian Energy Company ASA ( (GB:0HTF) ) is now available.

BlueNord ASA has announced a tender offer to repurchase up to USD 50 million worth of its shares following a recent USD 253 million distribution to shareholders. This initiative is part of a strategic move to manage its share capital and support its share incentive program, with the potential for some shares to be canceled, subject to shareholder approval.

More about Norwegian Energy Company ASA

BlueNord ASA is a European oil and gas company focused on producing and developing energy resources and supporting the energy transition. It operates in the Danish North Sea with a significant interest in the Danish Underground Consortium and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BNOR’.

YTD Price Performance: -8.20%

Average Trading Volume: 44,979

Current Market Cap: NOK14.04B

