BlueNord ASA Exercises Clean-Up Call Option for Bond Redemption

An announcement from Norwegian Energy Company ASA ( (GB:0HTF) ) is now available.

BlueNord ASA has announced the exercise of its clean-up call option to redeem all outstanding bonds, with a new maturity date set for August 5, 2025. This strategic move is in line with the company’s financial management and could impact stakeholders by potentially altering the company’s debt profile and financial strategy.

BlueNord ASA is a European oil and gas company focused on producing and developing energy resources, with a significant stake in the Danish Underground Consortium responsible for oil and gas production in the Danish North Sea. The company supports the energy transition and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BNOR’.

YTD Price Performance: -11.73%

Average Trading Volume: 61,018

Current Market Cap: NOK12.98B

