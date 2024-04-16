Bluechiip Director’s Stake Increases

Bluechiip Limited (AU:BCT) has released an update.

Bluechiip Limited has reported a change in the interests of Director Andrew McLellan, as required under the listing rule 3.19A.2. McLellan now holds an additional 3,000,000 Performance Rights, while his direct and indirect shareholdings in the company remain the same. The update indicates active changes in the director’s stake in the company without any cash consideration for the newly acquired securities.

For further insights into AU:BCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.