BlueBet Holdings Ltd Announces $20M Capital Raise

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd has successfully completed a $20 million equity raising to support the strategic growth of its business and the proposed merger with NTD Pty Ltd’s wagering business, betr. The placement witnessed robust interest from investors, with the issuance of 95.2 million new shares at a discounted price. The funds will be used to enhance the Combined Business’s capabilities, focusing on customer engagement initiatives and the reactivation of betr’s client base.

