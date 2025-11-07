BlueBet Director Increases Stake, Signaling Confidence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:BBT) ) has shared an announcement.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Matthew Tripp, who has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 852,842 fully paid ordinary shares through YAST Investments Pty Ltd. This transaction, conducted as an on-market purchase, raises Tripp’s total shareholding to 109,837,471 shares, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BBT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.46 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BlueBet Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:BBT Stock Forecast page.

More about BlueBet Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 240,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$260.2M

