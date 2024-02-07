Blue World Acquisition Announces Extension with TOYO Solar

Blue World Acquisition Corp. Class A (BWAQ) has released an update.

BWAQ has announced an extension in a press release, while also including forward-looking statements regarding potential outcomes and the growth of a combined company with TOYO Solar. However, these statements come with the caveat that they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could significantly alter actual results. Factors influencing these risks are detailed in BWAQ’s regulatory filings, including its Annual Report and IPO prospectus. Although the proposed transactions between TOYO Solar and BWAQ are anticipated to bring benefits, there’s no guarantee they will be completed, and they also depend on meeting Nasdaq’s listing standards and other closing conditions. Investors are advised to read the forthcoming proxy statement/prospectus, which will provide critical information about the transactions, when it becomes available.

