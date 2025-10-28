Blue Star Limited Announces Investor Conference Call for Q2 and H1 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Blue Star Limited ( (IN:BLUESTARCO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Blue Star Limited has announced a scheduled conference call for investors to discuss its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The call is set for November 6, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. IST, providing stakeholders an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

More about Blue Star Limited

Blue Star Limited operates in the air conditioning and commercial refrigeration industry, offering a wide range of cooling solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative products and services to meet the needs of various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 19,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 412.4B INR

