Blue Star Gold Corp Advances Axis Prospect with New IP Survey Insights

Blue Star Gold Corp has announced advancements at its Axis prospect, a high-priority mineralized trend near the high-grade Flood deposit on the Ulu Property. The 2023 Induced Polarisation (IP) survey revealed an untested target orientation and depth, increasing the potential for a significant discovery. The Axis target, part of the ACE trend, shows promising mineralization and alteration styles similar to the Flood Zone deposit. Historical and recent work indicates that the Axis trend, with its strategic location and geological features, could enhance Blue Star’s exploration success and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry.

Blue Star Gold Corp is a leading exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focusing on mineral exploration in Canada’s North. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of gold deposits, with a significant focus on its Ulu Property in the West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

