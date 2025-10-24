Blue Star Gold Completes Final Share Issuance Under Loan Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Blue Star Gold Corp ( (TSE:BAU) ) is now available.

Blue Star Gold Corp. has completed the third and final tranche of issuing 98,452 common shares at $0.37 per share as part of a loan agreement with Dr. Georg Pollert, a director and controlling shareholder. This issuance is part of a related party transaction involving a loan of $2,537,434, with the shares serving as a loan bonus payable in three tranches. The transaction is exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval due to its value being less than 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BAU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BAU is a Neutral.

Blue Star Gold Corp’s overall score reflects the significant financial challenges it faces, including a lack of revenue and high leverage, which weigh heavily on its financial performance rating. Technical and valuation analyses further highlight the company’s speculative nature, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio. Despite promising exploration advancements, the company’s financial instability remains a critical concern.

More about Blue Star Gold Corp

Blue Star Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Nunavut, Canada. It focuses on the High Lake Greenstone Belt, holding 300 square kilometers of underexplored mineral properties, including the Ulu Gold Project and the Roma Project. The company has a significant high-grade gold resource at the Flood Zone deposit and numerous exploration targets throughout its landholdings, offering substantial resource growth potential. Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market, and the Frankfurt Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 45,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$31.76M

