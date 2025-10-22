Blue River Holdings Sells Stake in Shengjing for HK$18.63 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Blue River Holdings Limited ( (HK:0498) ) has shared an update.

Blue River Holdings Limited has announced the disposal of its entire stake in Shengjing H Shares, totaling 11,641,500 shares, at an offer price of HK$1.60 per share, resulting in a total consideration of approximately HK$18.63 million. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, will result in Blue River Holdings ceasing to have any interest in Shengjing, potentially impacting its investment portfolio and financial strategy.

Blue River Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 498.

