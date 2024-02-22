Blue Owl Capital Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (OBDE) has released an update.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE) has released its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the entire fiscal year of 2023, which concluded on December 31. Shareholders were updated with these details through a letter, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability, though the disclosed information won’t be considered as formally filed or incur liabilities under the Securities Exchange Act.

