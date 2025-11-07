Blue Owl Capital Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Merger

Blue Owl Capital Corporation ( (OBDC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blue Owl Capital Corporation presented to its investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies, operating as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The company is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Blue Owl Capital Corporation reported a GAAP net investment income per share of $0.37 and an adjusted net investment income per share of $0.36. The company declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.37 per share, yielding an annualized dividend yield of 9.9%. The net asset value per share decreased slightly to $14.89 from $15.03 in the previous quarter, primarily due to unrealized depreciation.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include new investment commitments totaling $1.3 billion, with sales and repayments amounting to $797 million. The company also announced a definitive merger agreement with Blue Owl Capital Corporation II, which is expected to enhance long-term shareholder value. Additionally, a new $200 million stock repurchase program was approved, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Blue Owl Capital Corporation’s management remains optimistic about the company’s credit quality and underlying fundamentals. The merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation II is anticipated to create synergies and enhance value for shareholders, positioning the company for continued growth in the specialty finance sector.

