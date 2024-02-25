Blue Owl Capital Inc’s New Share Price & Shareholder Rights Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. faces a significant business risk due to potential conflicts of interest in allocating investment opportunities among its products and investment professionals. Overlapping investment objectives may lead to contentious decisions about the distribution of investments, potentially affecting the company’s liquidity and its ability to support new or existing strategies. Additionally, investment professionals’ personal investments could create perceived or actual conflicts, despite the existence of policies designed to prioritize Blue Owl’s interests. Failure to effectively manage these conflicts could result in financial losses and limit the company’s strategic growth opportunities.

The average OWL stock price target is $18.91, implying 5.06% upside potential.

