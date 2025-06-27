Blue Owl Capital Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Blue Owl Capital ( (OBDC) ) has provided an update.

On June 26, 2025, Blue Owl Capital Corporation held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders where two key matters were voted upon. Shareholders elected two board members to serve until the 2028 annual meeting and ratified KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. These decisions are expected to influence the company’s governance and financial oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (OBDC) stock is a Buy with a $17.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on OBDC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OBDC is a Neutral.

Blue Owl Capital’s robust financial performance and valuation are key strengths, supported by a successful merger and increased scale. However, recent revenue declines and cash flow fluctuations, along with mixed technical signals, temper the overall positive outlook.

More about Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management and financial services. The company is known for its expertise in providing capital solutions and investment opportunities to a wide range of clients.

Average Trading Volume: 3,154,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.48B

