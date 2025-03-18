Blue Moon Metals Secures Nussir Mine License, Plans Pre-Construction

An announcement from Blue Moon Metals ( (TSE:MOON) ) is now available.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. announced that the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has upheld the operating license and extended the deadline for the start-up of operations at the Nussir Mine, following the final possible appeal. With all primary permits secured and secondary permits in progress, the company plans to commence pre-construction activities later this year with a budget of approximately US$30 million. These activities will utilize existing brownfield surface areas and are fully financed through existing cash and credit facilities, aiming to finalize engineering parameters ahead of an updated feasibility study expected in the first half of 2026.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. is engaged in advancing three brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project and the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway, as well as the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. The company benefits from existing local infrastructure and focuses on metals critical to the global economy and national security, such as zinc and copper.

