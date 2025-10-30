Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( (BLFY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blue Foundry Bancorp presented to its investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp, a full-service bank headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey, serves a diverse range of clients with a focus on innovative banking solutions. The company operates primarily in the financial services sector, offering tailored products to individuals and businesses.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Blue Foundry Bancorp announced a net loss of $1.9 million, which is a slight improvement from the previous quarter’s net loss of $2.0 million. The company highlighted an expansion in its net interest margin and an increase in both loans and deposits, indicating a strategic focus on enhancing profitability and shareholder value.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a $41.9 million increase in loans to $1.71 billion and a $77.1 million rise in deposits to $1.49 billion. The net interest margin saw a modest increase to 2.34%, driven by improved yields on assets and a reduction in the cost of funds. The company also repurchased 837,388 shares, reflecting a commitment to shareholder value.

Despite the net loss, Blue Foundry Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about future growth, emphasizing the diversification of its loan portfolio and the strategic acquisition of consumer loans to enhance yields. The tangible book value per share exceeded $15, signaling a positive outlook for market valuation as profitability improves.

Looking ahead, Blue Foundry Bancorp is focused on continuing its growth trajectory by leveraging its diversified loan portfolio and expanding its banking relationships. The management’s strategy aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and enhance shareholder value in the coming quarters.

