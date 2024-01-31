Blue Foundry Announces Executive Elizabeth Miller’s Resignation

Blue Foundry (BLFY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Elizabeth Miller resigned from her positions as Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer of the Company on January 24, 2024, with immediate effect. The Board of Directors expressed their gratitude for her contributions to the Company since 2018.

