Bloomin’ Brands EVP Departure Announced for October

The latest update is out from Bloomin’ Brands ( (BLMN) ).

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. announced the departure of W. Michael Healy, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Transformation, effective October 13, 2025. His exit is not due to any disagreements with the company, and he will receive severance benefits as per the company’s existing policy.

Spark’s Take on BLMN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLMN is a Neutral.

Bloomin’ Brands’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is constrained by high leverage and declining profitability. While there are some positive signs in cash flow and strategic initiatives, the technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution. The high dividend yield provides some support, but the lowered earnings guidance and market share challenges weigh on the outlook.

More about Bloomin’ Brands

Average Trading Volume: 2,555,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $627.8M

