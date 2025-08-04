Bloomin’ Brands Announces Major Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bloomin’ Brands ( (BLMN) ) has issued an update.

On August 4, 2025, Bloomin’ Brands announced significant leadership changes to support its business turnaround, particularly focusing on the Outback Steakhouse brand. Eric Christel was appointed as Executive Vice President and CFO-Elect, bringing nearly two decades of financial leadership experience from companies like Campbell’s and PepsiCo. Michael Healy will transition to Executive Vice President, Strategy & Transformation, leading strategic initiatives for the company’s turnaround. Other key appointments include Jessica Mitory as Chief Human Resources Officer and Ali Charri as Senior Vice President, Guest Insights and Analytics. The company aims to enhance operational focus and drive sustainable growth through these leadership realignments.

The most recent analyst rating on (BLMN) stock is a Buy with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bloomin’ Brands stock, see the BLMN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BLMN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLMN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial performance challenges, with high debt levels and profitability issues being primary concerns. Technical analysis suggests some positive momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call underscored ongoing operational difficulties, affecting the overall sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on BLMN stock, click here.

More about Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a leading global casual dining restaurant company with a diverse portfolio that includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company operates and franchises over 1,450 restaurants across 46 states, Guam, and 12 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 2,536,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $742.6M

For an in-depth examination of BLMN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue