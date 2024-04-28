Block, Inc. Reports Robust 2023 Financials

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company, has filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, affirming its compliance with reporting requirements and the effectiveness of internal financial controls. The company, which has adopted a distributed work model with no formal headquarters, reported an aggregate market value of $38.5 billion for its common equity as of June 30, 2023. As of February 16, 2024, Block, Inc. had 555,180 Class A and 60,513 Class B common stock shares outstanding.

