Block, Inc. Reports Adjustments in CDI and Common Stock Holdings

An update from Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:XYZ) ) is now available.

Block, Inc. has announced a net decrease in the number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities for October 2025, with a reduction of 550,383 CDIs. This change is attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock on the NYSE. Additionally, there were changes in the number of Class A and Class B common stocks due to transfers, equity plan issuances, and share repurchases, which reflect the company’s ongoing adjustments in its capital structure.

Block, Inc. operates in the financial technology industry, offering a range of services including payment processing and financial management solutions. The company is known for its innovative approach to financial services and has a significant presence in both the domestic and international markets.

