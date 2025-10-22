BlinkLab’s Dx 1 Device Achieves High Accuracy in U.S. Pilot Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Blinklab Limited ( (AU:BB1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BlinkLab Limited has successfully completed a U.S. pilot study for its Dx 1 diagnostic device, which is designed to detect autism spectrum disorder in children. The study involved 485 children and demonstrated high diagnostic accuracy with 83.7% sensitivity and 84.7% specificity, exceeding the FDA’s benchmark for regulatory clearance. This achievement positions BlinkLab favorably for its upcoming 510(k) study, potentially streamlining timelines and reducing costs, which could have significant implications for the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

BlinkLab Limited is a leading digital healthcare company focused on AI-powered diagnostics. The company specializes in developing smartphone-based digital diagnostic tests, with a particular focus on autism spectrum disorder.

Average Trading Volume: 183,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

