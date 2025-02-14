Bleach, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Recovery in H2 2024

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An announcement from Bleach, Inc. ( (JP:9162) ) is now available.

Bleach, Inc. announced its non-consolidated financial results for the six months ending December 31, 2024, reporting a significant increase in net sales by 11.7% year-on-year to ¥8,294 million. The company also noted a substantial rise in operating profit by 489.7% to ¥186 million, reflecting a positive turnaround in its financial performance. Despite not paying dividends, the results indicate a robust recovery and potentially enhanced market positioning.

More about Bleach, Inc.

Bleach, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily focused on the industry of manufacturing and sale of bleaching agents and related chemical products. The company operates within Japan and aims to serve a broad range of market demands through its product offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 3.72%

Average Trading Volume: 44,937

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen6.4B

For a thorough assessment of 9162 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.