Blaze Minerals Sets Date for Annual General Meeting with Key Resolutions on Agenda

An announcement from Blaze Minerals ( (AU:BLZ) ) is now available.

Blaze Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions. These include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director Simon Coxhell, and the approval of a mandate allowing the company to issue up to 10% of its equity securities. The outcomes of these resolutions could impact the company’s governance and capital structure, influencing its strategic direction and shareholder relations.

Blaze Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and acquiring mineral properties with a focus on maximizing shareholder value.

Current Market Cap: A$10.06M

