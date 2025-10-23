Blaze Minerals Reports Promising Gallium and Germanium Findings at Loulombo Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Blaze Minerals ( (AU:BLZ) ) has issued an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited has announced an update on its Loulombo Project in the Republic of the Congo, highlighting significant findings of critical metals gallium and germanium from channel and rock chip samples. These results, alongside previous findings of lead, vanadium, copper, and zinc, underscore the potential of the Mimpala Target. The company anticipates the arrival of an RC drill rig to further explore these promising results. Challenges with diamond drilling have led to a revised drill plan focusing on shallow holes to maximize core recovery, which will guide the upcoming RC drilling program.

More about Blaze Minerals

Blaze Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical and base metals. The company is engaged in activities in the Republic of the Congo, with a particular interest in metals such as gallium, germanium, lead, vanadium, copper, and zinc.

Current Market Cap: A$10.06M

See more data about BLZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue