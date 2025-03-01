Blast Resources Completes $675,000 LIFE Offering to Fund Exploration

Blast Resources Inc. ( (TSE:BLST) ) has provided an update.

Blast Resources Inc. has successfully closed its non-brokered private placement LIFE offering, raising $675,000 through the issuance of 4,500,000 units at $0.15 per unit. The proceeds will be used for exploration expenditures on the Wales Lake Project and general corporate purposes. The offering includes common shares and warrants, with the latter subject to acceleration rights. This financial move is expected to bolster Blast Resources’ operational capabilities and enhance its market positioning in the mineral exploration sector.

More about Blast Resources Inc.

Blast Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company holds an option over a mineral exploration project in Saskatchewan, located near Highway 955, south of Wales Lake, just outside the southwest margin of the Athabasca Basin.

YTD Price Performance: 33.33%

Average Trading Volume: 18,013

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

See more insights into BLST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.