Blade Air Mobility Sells Passenger Division to Joby

Blade Air Mobility ( (BLDE) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, Blade Air Mobility entered into an agreement to sell its passenger division to Joby Aviation for up to $125 million. This transaction will allow Blade to focus on its medical services division, which will be rebranded as Strata Critical Medical, emphasizing its logistics and medical services. The divestiture is expected to be financially neutral and will enable Blade, now Strata, to access Joby’s eVTOL aircraft for medical transport, enhancing its service offerings. The management transition will see Rob Wiesenthal moving to Joby, while Will Heyburn and Melissa Tomkiel will become co-CEOs of Strata.

BLDE is a Neutral.

Blade Air Mobility’s overall score is primarily driven by the positive outlook from the recent earnings call, highlighting growth and strategic improvements. However, the financial performance and valuation scores are weighed down by persistent profitability issues. Technical analysis suggests a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment, which dampens the overall score.

More about Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility is a company that provides air transportation and logistics services, particularly for hospitals across the United States. It is one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant and offers passenger services with helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft primarily in the Northeast United States, Southern Europe, and Western Canada. The company operates on an asset-light model and is focused on transitioning to Electric Vertical Aircraft (eVTOL) for quieter and emission-free air mobility.

Average Trading Volume: 734,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $306.2M

