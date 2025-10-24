BlackWall Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Blackwall Limited ( (AU:BWF) ) is now available.

BlackWall Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with JR (Seph) Glew acquiring an additional 28,112 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects a slight increase in the director’s holdings, now totaling 48,167,682 shares, which may indicate confidence in the company’s future performance and stability.

BlackWall Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and property-related services. The company is involved in managing trusts and provides investment opportunities in real estate and related sectors.

