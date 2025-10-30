Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( (BXMT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blackstone Mortgage Trust presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating, acquiring, and managing senior loans and other debt investments related to commercial real estate across North America, Europe, and Australia. The company aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced a net income of $63.4 million. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37, with distributable EPS at $0.24 and distributable EPS prior to charge-offs at $0.48. Dividends paid per basic share were $0.47, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key highlights from the report include the company’s continued momentum in earnings power, investment activity, and credit performance, as emphasized by CEO Katie Keenan. The company’s robust platform, comprising over 160 real estate debt professionals, enables it to access a diverse range of investment opportunities globally, contributing to strong shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Blackstone Mortgage Trust remains focused on optimizing its balance sheet and leveraging its extensive platform to drive future growth. The management’s outlook suggests a positive trajectory, with continued emphasis on preserving shareholder capital and achieving attractive returns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue