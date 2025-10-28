Blackstone Minerals Ltd Announces Key Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BSX) ).

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced changes to its Board of Directors, with the resignation of Chairman Mr. Hamish Halliday and the appointment of Mr. Oliver Cairns as interim Non-Executive Director. Mr. Cairns’ extensive experience with the Mankayan Copper-Gold Project and his strategic corporate expertise are expected to benefit the company’s operations, enhancing its industry positioning and potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary project is the Mankayan Copper-Gold Project located in the Philippines.

