Blackstone Group Announces $1.2 Billion Notes Offering

Blackstone Group ( (BX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Blackstone Inc. announced the pricing of a $1.2 billion senior notes offering through its indirect subsidiary, Blackstone Reg Finance Co. L.L.C. The offering includes $600 million of 4.300% senior notes due 2030 and $600 million of 4.950% senior notes due 2036, fully guaranteed by Blackstone and its subsidiaries. The proceeds from this offering are intended for general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing Blackstone’s financial flexibility and supporting its strategic initiatives.

Blackstone Inc. is a leading global investment firm that specializes in alternative asset management, including private equity, real estate, credit, and hedge fund solutions. The company focuses on generating attractive returns for its investors and has a significant presence in the financial services industry.

