BlackRock Ups Stake in Allied Irish Banks

Allied Irish Banks (AIB Group PLC) has reported that investment management firm BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in the company, with total holdings surpassing 8% and voting rights exceeding 7%. The threshold was crossed on May 8, 2024, and AIB was promptly notified the following day. This change in share distribution indicates BlackRock’s growing interest and influence in AIB.

