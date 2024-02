BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) has shared an update.

On February 27, 2024, a company announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.34 per share on March 29, 2024, to shareholders who are on record by March 14, 2024. This financial update is for informational purposes and not considered part of the company’s official legal filings.

