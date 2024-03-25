Blackrock Silver Incentivizes Team with Equity Awards

Blackrock Gold (TSE:BRC) has released an update.

Blackrock Silver Corp. has incentivized its leadership and consultants with equity awards, including performance share units, deferred share units, and stock options, under its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The awards aim to align the interests of the recipients with the company’s performance goals, with vesting periods tied to anniversaries of the grant date and achievement of specific targets. The company, known for its precious metal exploration success and a recent lithium discovery, emphasizes its commitment to growing shareholder value through strategic mineral exploration in Nevada.

